SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,673.50

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,673.50 ($21.86) and last traded at GBX 1,672.50 ($21.85), with a volume of 129639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,652.50 ($21.59).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, raised shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,560.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,501.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The company has a market capitalization of £17.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

