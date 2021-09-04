Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires 3,004 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.4% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. 21,715,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,811,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.