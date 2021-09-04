Stableford Capital II LLC Boosts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 49.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $7,192,058 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.84. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.71.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

