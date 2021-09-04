Stableford Capital II LLC Has $917,000 Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,397 shares of company stock valued at $977,665. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. 475,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.16 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

