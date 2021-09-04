Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 251 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

