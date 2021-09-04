StableXSwap Market Capitalization Tops $55.16 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00008038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $55.16 million and approximately $399.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,270.79 or 0.99965064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00049660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00078267 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001668 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.63 or 0.00635600 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

