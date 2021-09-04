Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,069,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,563 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $66.77 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

