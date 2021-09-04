Step Finance (STEP) Price Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $20.20 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00138782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00184682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.34 or 0.07728041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,195.27 or 1.00019822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.92 or 0.00998133 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.