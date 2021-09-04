Stephen A. Riddick Sells 7,260 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

