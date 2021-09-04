StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.43

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 1510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

