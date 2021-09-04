Stifel Nicolaus Raises The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $475.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.86.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $311.94 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.