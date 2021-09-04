Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 13,961 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 702% compared to the typical volume of 1,740 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

