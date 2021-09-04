StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

