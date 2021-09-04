StoneX Group Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $211.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.