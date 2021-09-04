StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,150 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of NewAge worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 916,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NewAge by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 272,382 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NewAge by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NewAge by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares during the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBEV shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NBEV opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. NewAge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

NewAge Profile

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

