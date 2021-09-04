StoneX Group Inc. Has $218,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

