StoneX Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

