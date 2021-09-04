StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $320.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

