STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in STORE Capital by 145.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.