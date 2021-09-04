Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $53,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.65. The company had a trading volume of 648,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,729. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.64 and a twelve month high of $280.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.82 and its 200-day moving average is $255.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

