Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.3% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $50,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 208.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $276.65 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $194.64 and a 52 week high of $280.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.26. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

