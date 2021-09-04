Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $42.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,975,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCY opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

