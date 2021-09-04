Sun (New) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.21 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $172.58 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00166725 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

