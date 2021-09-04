SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $91.73 million and approximately $52.65 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009543 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000714 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

