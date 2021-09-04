Swiss National Bank Acquires 77,993 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,993 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Exact Sciences worth $85,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

