Swiss National Bank Buys 378,808 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Carnival Co. & worth $88,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

