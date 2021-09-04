Swiss National Bank Has $77.74 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,912 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $77,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,233 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zillow Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 175,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Z stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

