Swiss National Bank Has $87.74 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,117 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $87,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,551.0% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 199,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 191,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $193.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $193.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

