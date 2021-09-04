Swiss National Bank Has $91.71 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,575 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $91,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after buying an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $3,955,141. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

