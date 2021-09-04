Swiss National Bank Has $95.30 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,173 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42,335 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Splunk worth $95,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Splunk by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

