Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Albemarle worth $80,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $241.86 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $248.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.