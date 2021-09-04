Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $83,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 10.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

