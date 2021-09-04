Symrise (ETR:SY1) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $122.20

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €122.20 ($143.76) and traded as low as €120.25 ($141.47). Symrise shares last traded at €120.30 ($141.53), with a volume of 234,100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €111.63. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

