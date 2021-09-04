Syntropy One Day Volume Reaches $2.13 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Syntropy has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $207.78 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00125979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00181773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00806327 BTC.

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

