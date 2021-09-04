Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

