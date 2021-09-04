Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 456,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TAOP stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Taoping has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Taoping by 362.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Taoping during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Taoping during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Taoping during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors.

