Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $26.67 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $548.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,701 shares of company stock worth $4,442,525 in the last 90 days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

