TD Securities Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$58.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.93.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$54.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

