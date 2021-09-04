Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $353,067,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 14.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after buying an additional 317,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.77. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.