Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in V.F. were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.