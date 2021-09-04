Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQT were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in EQT by 15.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in EQT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 466,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EQT opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
