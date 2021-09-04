Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after buying an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after buying an additional 710,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Option Care Health stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

