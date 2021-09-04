Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.99 and a 200-day moving average of $233.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

