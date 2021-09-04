Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Camping World worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 45.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth about $4,461,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 59.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.34.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

