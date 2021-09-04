Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $12,068,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

GWW stock opened at $429.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

