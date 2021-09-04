Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $24.62 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 34.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after buying an additional 597,685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,475,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

