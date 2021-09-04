Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Martha L. Byorum Sells 8,000 Shares

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TGLS stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

