Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

TGLS stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 596,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 68.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $174,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

