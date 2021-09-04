Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Reaches $0.0020

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Teloscoin has a market cap of $335,002.98 and approximately $2,426.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

