Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $638,526.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $151.62. 272,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

